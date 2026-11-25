Peshawar Zalmi's Aaron Hardie plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 3, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi have decided against making a new direct signing for the upcoming 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), opting instead to retain Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Hardie was Peshawar Zalmi's direct signing for the previous edition, where he impressed with his all-round performances, prompting the franchise to retain him for PSL 12 rather than bring in a new player through the direct signing window, according to sources.

The Australian all-rounder featured in six matches during PSL 11, scoring 133 runs at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 149.44, while also claiming 11 wickets.

With the bat, Hardie averaged 44.33 at an impressive strike rate of 149.44, while his bowling economy rate stood at 7.42. He also played a pivotal role in Peshawar Zalmi's title-winning campaign, earning the Player of the Match award in the PSL 11 final.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Kingsmen have also decided against making any direct signings ahead of the 12th edition, officially announcing their decision to opt out of the direct signing window through their social media platforms.

With these developments, six of the eight franchises have confirmed their direct signings for PSL 12, with Multan Sultans becoming the first team to announce their pick, securing Australian pacer Lance Morris for PKR 2.75 crore.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid joined Karachi Kings for PKR 6.2 crore, while New Zealand pacer Matt Henry signed with three-time champions Islamabad United for PKR 7.07 crore.

Three-time champions Lahore Qalandars secured Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis for PKR 6.38 crore, while Quetta Gladiators picked New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson for PKR 7.63 crore.

Meanwhile, RawalPindiz signed Australian all-rounder Matthew Short for PKR 9.15 crore, making him the most expensive direct signing announced so far for the upcoming edition.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also confirmed the pre-season roadmap for PSL 12, setting 13 January 2027 as the deadline for all eight franchises to submit their player retention lists ahead of the player auction on 23 January.

According to the player movement calendar, franchises have until 23 November to complete their direct signings. Each team is allowed to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

Furthermore, the Right to Match (RTM) option will not be available at the PSL 12 player auction. Consequently, franchises will not be able to match a rival team's winning bid to reclaim a player they have released.