Barcelona's Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on November 8, 2026. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is confident his side can continue their strong start to the Champions League campaign despite missing injured winger Lamine Yamal against Sabah on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old did not travel to Azerbaijan after picking up an ankle injury at the weekend.

Barcelona have struggled at times without Yamal, but De Jong believes his team have enough quality to secure a victory without the Spanish star.

"Having a player like Lamine missing, you'll always notice. He's a player with extraordinary talent, he makes danger by himself," De Jong said.

"In a move without danger he can create it. You're going to feel that, but we have a squad filled with talent and very good players, so we're capable of winning tomorrow without him."

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick also backed his midfielder but stressed the importance of maintaining focus against their opponents.

"We also played in the past without Lamine so we know what to do," said the coach.

He added that the club had decided to keep Yamal at home after checking his condition on Monday, hoping he would recover in time for the weekend.

Flick has yet to decide who will replace the winger, with Raphinha and Karim Adeyemi among the possible options.

The German coach also warned his players not to underestimate Sabah, who are competing in the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Sabah recorded their first and only Champions League victory against Slavia Prague in October. However, they have suffered defeats against Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Viking.

Flick urged his players to show the same motivation as their opponents and maintain the right attitude throughout the match.