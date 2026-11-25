Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his men's singles final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on November 22, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz is feeling better after suffering a hamstring injury, but it remains unclear whether the Spanish star will feature in their Davis Cup Finals quarter-final against Austria on Thursday.

The world number three travelled to Bologna shortly after beating Alexander Zverev to win the ATP Finals title in Turin on Sunday.

However, Spanish media reports suggest Alcaraz could be rested for the tie as he continues his recovery.

The 23-year-old picked up the injury during his second round-robin match against Daniil Medvedev but went on to win the contest in straight sets.

He also defeated Flavio Cobolli, Ben Shelton and Zverev to claim the ATP Finals title, despite missing some practice sessions to avoid further injury.

Alcaraz joined his Spain team-mates on Tuesday but did not take part in training. He later provided an update on his condition.

“I haven’t hit a ball yet; tomorrow [Wednesday] will be the first time,” he said.

“I don’t want to take anything for granted, but what I can say is that I’m feeling a little better every day and it’s becoming clearer to me that I’m on the road to recovery. When the time comes, [captain David] Ferrer will speak.”

Spain captain Ferrer is expected to select Rafa Jodar and Dani Merida for the singles matches, while Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez could feature in doubles.

However, Alcaraz could still partner Granollers in doubles if the tie is level at 1-1.

Spain, who last won the Davis Cup in 2019, will face either Germany or Great Britain in the semi-finals if they beat Austria.