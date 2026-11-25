Sri Lanka women's cricketers and team management celebrates after lifting ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy following their win over Ireland in the final at the Karwan Sports Club in Ajman on November 25, 2026. — ICC

AJMAN: Sri Lanka were crowned champions of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 after securing a commanding six-wicket victory over Ireland at the Karwan Sports Club on Wednesday.

Defending a modest total, Ireland's batting line-up struggled against Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for just 96 in 19.3 overs.

Ireland endured an early collapse, losing captain Gaby Lewis in the opening over at 5/1 before slipping to 10/2. Their troubles continued as they slumped to 54/6 inside 12 overs.

Alana Dalzell top-scored with 24 off 25 deliveries, including a boundary, while Louise Little contributed 15 off 17 balls, hitting two fours. Georgina Dempsey also chipped in with 13 off 13 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Sathya Sandeepani led Sri Lanka's bowling effort with an impressive four-wicket haul, returning figures of 4/13 in her four overs. Kavisha Dilhari (1/16) and Sugandika Kumari (1/19) also made valuable contributions, while Nimasha Meepage (1/21) and Chethana Vimukthi (1/24) claimed a wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka's sharp fielding further compounded Ireland's difficulties, with two run-outs preventing the lower order from building a competitive total.

In reply, Sri Lanka made a positive start to their chase of 97 before losing Sanjana Kavindi, who scored 25 off 22 balls with four boundaries, and captain Harshitha Samarawickrama for a duck in consecutive deliveries to slip to 35/2.

Ireland briefly threatened a comeback as Kia McCartney claimed two wickets for 16 runs, while Cara Murray picked up two for 38, reducing Sri Lanka to 69/4 in the ninth over.

However, Imesha Dulani put an end to Ireland's hopes with an aggressive unbeaten knock of 44 off just 25 deliveries, featuring four fours and two sixes.

She was joined by Kavisha Dilhari, who remained unbeaten on 16 off 10 balls, striking two boundaries. The pair stitched together an unbroken 30-run partnership to guide Sri Lanka to 99/4 in just 12.4 overs, sealing the title with 44 balls to spare.

The triumph capped a memorable campaign for Sri Lanka, who succeeded Thailand as champions of the tournament following the latter's victory in the inaugural edition in 2025