The collage of photos features Pakistan cricketers Azan Awais (left), Aamer Jamal (centre) and Saqib Khan. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan batter Azan Awais and pacers Aamer Jamal, Saqib Khan and Razaullah have made significant gains in the latest ICC Test rankings following their impressive performances in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka.

In the Test batters' rankings, middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has dropped two places to 12th with 700 points. Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam has also slipped two places to 18th with 663 points, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has fallen two places to 36th.

Former captain Shan Masood has dropped two places to 38th with 574 points, while opening batter Abdullah Shafique has slipped four places to 50th with 545 points.

Salman Ali Agha has fallen one place to 57th with 530 points, while left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq has dropped three places to 67th. Meanwhile, young batter Azan Awais has made a significant leap, climbing 22 places to 78th with 423 points.

England duo Harry Brook and Joe Root occupy the top two positions, respectively, while South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sits third in the rankings.

In the Test bowlers' rankings, Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has retained his 11th position with 761 points, while pacer Mohammad Abbas has climbed two places to 12th with 743 points.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has dropped one place to 34th, while spinner Sajid Khan has retained his 35th position with 575 points. Pacer Hasan Ali remains at 44th with 472 points.

Aamer Jamal has made an impressive jump of 23 places to 64th with 350 points. Young fast bowler Saqib Khan has also climbed nine places to 68th with 334 points, while Razaullah has broken into the top 100 after rising 22 places to 96th.

Elsewhere, India's Jasprit Bumrah has climbed three places to second in the Test bowlers' rankings, while England's Ollie Robinson has moved up two places to join him in the position. Australia's Mitchell Starc continues to hold the top spot.