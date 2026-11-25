Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Leny Yoro(left) against Aston Villa in Premier League on November 8, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Leny Yoro's one-match suspension for the red card he was shown in Manchester United's 4-0 mauling by Liverpool has been overturned, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.

The French defender was dismissed in the eighth minute at Anfield for bringing down Alexander Isak as he advanced towards goal, with referee Sam Barrott deciding Yoro had denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

United indicated on Monday that they intended to appeal for wrongful dismissal and a one-match suspension for the centre-back has now been lifted.

The FA said the written reasons for their decision would be published in due course.

Yoro, 21, will now be available for Saturday's 1500 GMT kick-off against Brentford at Old Trafford.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored Liverpool's opening goal directly from the free-kick awarded for Yoro's challenge and the home team cantered to an easy win.

One question raised over the Yoro incident was whether Isak had the ball sufficiently under control for it to count as denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

United captain Bruno Fernandes told the BBC after the match that it was "never a red card", adding: "I think it's too many referees on the pitch and too many on VAR, seated, with such a long time to see and put it back, go forward, put it back, do it in slow motion, whatsoever.

"To make a mistake like this can change a game. But obviously, then, it's not because of them that we concede the goal from the free-kick, but it changes completely the flow of the game."

Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United tenure got off to the worst possible start at Anfield, with a defeat that keeps them in the Premier League relegation zone after just one top-flight win all season.