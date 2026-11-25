Australia’s Matthew Short celebrates after taking a wicket during the second T20I against England in Cardiff on September 13, 2024. – AFP

KARACHI: RawalPindiz on Wednesday announced Australian batting all-rounder Matthew Short as their direct signing for the upcoming 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to take place from March 18 to May 2, 2027.

The tournament will feature 44 matches across 46 days at five to six venues across Pakistan, with Short set to make his maiden appearance in the PSL.

The franchise announced the development through its official social media handles, confirming a whopping PKR 9.15 crore signing deal.

The announcement was accompanied by the caption: “Next stop: Pindi. Australia’s Matthew Short is our direct signing for PSL 12. He’s a two-time BBL Player of the Tournament, an explosive top-order batter and a handy off-spinner. Bold. Loud. Fearless. Welcome to Pindi, Matt.”

The Australian all-rounder brings extensive franchise cricket experience, having featured in several prominent leagues, including The Hundred, Major League Cricket (MLC), the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL).

Short was previously picked by Islamabad United in the Platinum category for PSL 10 but was ruled out before making an appearance due to a recurrence of an injury sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The right-handed batter has represented Australia in 23 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 462 runs at an average of 22.00, including four half-centuries, and taking six wickets, while in 24 T20 Internationals (T20Is), he has scored 416 runs at a strike rate of 150.18, including one half-century, and claimed nine wickets.

Meanwhile, RawalPindiz, one of the two new franchises introduced in the previous edition of the PSL, endured a disappointing debut campaign, winning just one of their 10 league-stage matches. They finished at the bottom of the standings with two points.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the pre-season roadmap for PSL 12, setting January 13, 2027, as the deadline for all eight franchises to submit their player retention lists ahead of the player auction on January 23.

According to the player-movement calendar, franchises have until November 23 to complete their direct signings. Each franchise will be allowed to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

Furthermore, the Right to Match (RTM) option will not be available at the PSL 12 player auction. This means franchises will not have the opportunity to match a rival team's winning bid to reclaim a player they have released.