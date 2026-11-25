Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja (left) and Test captain Pat Cummins leave the field after Australia won the first Test against Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on December 17, 2023. - AFP

SYDNEY: Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has opened up about the emotional impact of Pat Cummins' lengthy press conference earlier this month, admitting that the Australia captain's remarks hurt him while insisting that he still has "a lot of love" and respect for him.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast in his most extensive interview since the release of his autobiography Sabr, Khawaja also revealed that he had approached Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg with a proposed statement aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing controversy surrounding Australia's ball-tampering scandal during the 2018 tour of South Africa.

The controversy resurfaced almost three weeks ago following the publication of Khawaja's autobiography, in which he disclosed further details about the use of sandpaper beyond the Cape Town Test and claimed that the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering activities.

His revelations were followed by Cameron Bancroft's 4,000-word account of the incident last week, alongside comments from former Australia pacer Chadd Sayers.

Cummins had earlier responded to Khawaja's allegations during a 68-minute press conference, describing them as "100% wrong" and accusing him of being "casual" with people's lives.

Khawaja said he had contacted Cummins before the press conference and was disappointed by the personal nature and length of his response.

"I've always loved Pat Cummins the person and the leader, terrific. I was never expecting him to come out and attack me personally like that," Khawaja said.

He added that he was particularly surprised by the Australia captain's approach, having never witnessed that side of him before.

Khawaja also recalled the emotional impact of watching the press conference, revealing that his wife, Rachel, repeatedly asked whether he was okay as he struggled to process Cummins' comments.

Despite the disappointment, Khawaja stressed that he did not want Cummins to lose the captaincy and welcomed Cricket Australia's decision to extend unanimous support to him amid the controversy.

"I will always love Pat. As much as that hurt me, and it really did hurt me, I'm not going to judge him on 70 minutes of a press conference. There's plenty of love, no matter what. I'm not a hateful guy," he said.

Khawaja further explained that he had hoped Cummins would adopt a more conciliatory approach rather than deepen divisions within the team.

He also argued that Cricket Australia should have taken the lead in addressing the controversy, rather than leaving Cummins to respond to the allegations.

Following Bancroft's account, Khawaja sent Greenberg a proposed statement that he believes the members of Australia's 2018 squad could collectively endorse.

The proposed statement acknowledged that the team had knowingly altered the condition of the ball during the South Africa tour, regardless of the method used.

It also accepted collective responsibility for the incident and acknowledged the significant price paid by Steven Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner.

Khawaja said Greenberg was sceptical about whether the proposal would receive unanimous support, particularly as Australia's four frontline bowlers have continued to stand by their 2021 statement denying prior knowledge of the ball-tampering activities.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia is expected to announce further details of its independent forum into the controversy later this week.

Khawaja confirmed that he would participate in the process, provided there was sufficient transparency, and said he had already discussed with Greenberg the importance of making the findings and relevant information available to the public.