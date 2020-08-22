Danish Kaneria questions merit of Faisal Iqbal's appointment

Former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has made his dislike for fellow Karachiite even more apparent than usual by openly questioning the merit of the latter's appointment as Balochistan's coach for the upcoming domestic cricket season.

Iqbal, who played 26 Tests for Pakistan and is the nephew of legendary batsman Javed Miandad, was on Friday unveiled as part of a new-look domestic coaching roster.

Kaneria, who has clashed with Iqbal multiples times on Twitter, was unimpressed, implying that Iqbal's Test career was also a product of nepotism.

"On what credentials he has been appointed ... there are many other Test players who have served the country. This guy never played on merit [but] got on the selection panel. Please don’t ruin future of Pakistan cricket," he stated.





