LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Apr 5, 2026. — Reuters

Kawhi Leonard will remain out for at least another week as he continues to recover from swelling in his left knee, the Toronto Raptors confirmed on Tuesday.

The Raptors said Leonard ‘continues to progress in his recovery’ and that they will provide another update on his condition in a week.

The forward has started individual on-court workouts after receiving treatment for the swelling but has yet to return to full training.

Leonard was initially expected to miss several weeks after the knee problem was reported on October 27th.

An MRI scan in September showed no structural damage, with the Raptors providing regular updates on his recovery.

On November 17th, the team said Leonard ‘has progressed in his strength and conditioning program’.

Earlier, on November 10th, the Raptors confirmed that he would remain out for at least another week as he continued his reconditioning process.

Leonard expressed his frustration over the injury in a post on X.

"It's always frustrating missing time," Leonard said.

"I came back to compete with this team and I'm focused on getting back to 100. Toronto, I've appreciated the love since I've been back. Returning soon," he added.

The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year returned to Toronto in the off-season after agreeing to a two-year, $115 million contract extension following his departure from the LA Clippers.

His return marked a fresh start at the team he helped win its only NBA championship in 2019.

However, Leonard has played just two games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The earliest he could return is December 1st, when the Raptors take on the Houston Rockets.