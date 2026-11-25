An undated picture of World number 14 Jiri Lehecka. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Jiri Lehecka produced a strong performance to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and help the Czech Republic reach the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time in more than a decade with a 2-0 win over Canada on Tuesday.

World number 14 Lehecka defeated the former world number four 7-6(4), 6-2 to seal the tie after Tomas Machac had earlier beaten Liam Draxl 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

The Czechs will now face either defending champions Italy or South Korea in Friday's semi-final.

Auger-Aliassime, currently ranked 17th in the world, missed nine break-point chances, including a set point at 5-4 in the opening set. Lehecka held his nerve to force a tie-break, where he earned two mini-breaks to take control.

The Czech continued to put pressure on his opponent with aggressive play and powerful forehands. He secured an early break in the second set and moved 3-0 ahead before maintaining his advantage to claim victory on his second match point.

Earlier, Machac gave the Czech Republic the lead with a hard-fought win over world number 154 Draxl.

The former world number 20 made a flying start, taking a 4-0 lead in the opening set before comfortably claiming it.

However, Draxl fought back in the second set to level the match and force a decider.

Machac regained control in the final set, breaking his opponent to move 4-2 ahead before completing the victory in one hour and 55 minutes.

The win sent the Czech Republic into the last four of the team competition.