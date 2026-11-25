Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana (second from left) celebrates with her teammates during a match against Thailand in the 2026 Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 1, 2026. – ACC

LAHORE: All-rounder Fatima Sana has returned to lead the national women’s team after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for next month’s tour of the West Indies.

The tour comprises three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with the 50-over series forming part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025–29.

The white-ball series will be played at Windsor Park in Roseau from December 8 to 20. The three T20Is are scheduled for December 8, 10 and 12, while the ODI matches will take place on December 15, 17 and 20.

Fatima returns to international duty after missing Pakistan’s 14-member squad for the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy due to her commitments in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), where she featured in her maiden season.

Her return will provide Pakistan with an experienced all-round option as they prepare for a crucial assignment in the Caribbean.

The three ODIs carry significant importance for Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC Women’s Championship 2025–29, with the national side currently occupying fifth place in the standings. Pakistan have registered five victories from nine matches in the ongoing cycle.

The PCB-selected squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging players, with Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi named as the two wicketkeeping options.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Series schedule (all matches in Roseau)