Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Hunain Shah (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against RawalPindiz at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 26 April 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen have decided against making any direct signings ahead of the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), officially announcing their decision to opt out of the direct signing window through their social media platforms.

The franchise will now look to strengthen its squad through the player auction ahead of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place from 18 March to 2 May 2027.

“Hyderabad Kingsmen have officially decided to opt out of the Direct Signing Window for PSL 12,” the franchise announced in a statement shared across its official social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Kingsmen enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in PSL 11, finishing as runners-up despite enduring a difficult start to the tournament.

Under the leadership of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, the franchise suffered four consecutive defeats before staging a remarkable comeback, registering five victories in the league stage. They finished fourth in the points table with 10 points from 10 matches to secure a place in the playoffs.

The Kingsmen carried their momentum into the knockout stage, defeating Multan Sultans by eight wickets in Eliminator 1 before edging past Islamabad United by two runs in Eliminator 2 to book their place in the final.

However, their fairytale debut campaign ended in disappointment as they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in the title decider at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 3 May.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the pre-season roadmap for PSL 12, setting 13 January 2027 as the deadline for all eight franchises to submit their player retention lists ahead of the auction scheduled for 23 January.

According to the player-movement calendar, franchises had until 23 November to finalise their direct signings. Each team was permitted to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player had not featured in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

Furthermore, the Right to Match (RTM) option will not be available at the PSL 12 player auction. As a result, franchises will not have the opportunity to match a rival team's winning bid to reclaim a player they have previously released.