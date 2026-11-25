Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho before the match against PSV in UEFA Champions League on November 24, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho praised Jude Bellingham after the midfielder inspired his side to a 5-1 comeback win against PSV in the Champions League here at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday.

Mourinho described the England international as "without any doubt, the best midfielder in the world" after he came off the bench to change the game with an outstanding performance.

Bellingham was left out of the starting line-up but was introduced at half-time after Madrid went into the break trailing 1-0.

Captain Fede Valverde equalised in the 50th minute before Bellingham put Madrid ahead 10 minutes later with a stunning volley from outside the penalty area.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho said: "He is an amazing player that has everything. He has physicality, he understands the game, he has absolutely everything. Today, he has changed how the game was evolving."

Bellingham said he was surprised by the goal, explaining that he initially looked for a team-mate to pass to before deciding to shoot.

The 23-year-old has now scored four goals in his last five appearances for Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice, while Vinicius Junior added another goal to complete the comeback.

Despite his impressive form, Bellingham played down comparisons with Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, calling him his idol.

"I think Zidane is much better than me. He's much more elegant and he's my idol," he said.

Bellingham also said winning team trophies, including the Champions League and league title, was more important to him than individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or.