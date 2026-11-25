Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their first goal with Noni Madueke against Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League on November 24, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side need more luck and better finishing after dropping points in their 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League here at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal took the lead through Viktor Gyokeres but failed to secure all three points despite creating several chances. The Gunners had 30 shots during the match, with only four on target.

The result continued Arsenal's recent struggle to turn their strong performances into convincing victories. They have won just one of their past nine matches across all competitions by more than one goal.

Arteta admitted his side should have scored more but praised their overall performance against the Bundesliga leaders.

"The way we played, bearing in mind the opposition that we played today and what we've done out there, is just something to be very, very pleased [about] because there is very little more that you can demand from the team," Arteta said.

"But obviously, the feeling is that we should reward ourselves much more when you put that kind of performance in the amount of chances (and) situations.

"There is an element of luck; there is an element of us finishing the actions better. We need to insist because I think what the team has done and shown today, I think it's the right direction."

Gyokeres opened the scoring with a powerful effort from outside the box but missed a late header that could have won the match for Arsenal.

However, Arteta praised the striker's overall display, especially his link-up play and ability to hold the ball.

"What I love the most is how connected he was to the team," the Arsenal manager added.

"There was a lot to like in that performance and that's the Viktor that we needed."