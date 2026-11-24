An undated photo of Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner. — Instagram/janniksin

Jannik Sinner has spoken out after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee injury, with the procedure casting doubt over his participation in the Australian Open in January.

Sinner has undergone successful surgery in Finland to address a persistent knee injury, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Herbert Schönhuber, a Milan-based sports physician who accompanied Sinner to Finland, confirmed to Italian outlet Rai Süditrol that the operation had gone as planned.

"Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said in a statement on Instagram.

"After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band.

“I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team. Thank you for all your support. See you soon! ❤️ Jannik.”

Five-times Grand Slam champion has not played since his fifth Grand Slam title win at Wimbledon in July, as he was suffering from iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS) in his right knee.

The Italian world number two was confident that he could return in time for the Australian Open but he also said that he would not rush his recovery.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported that Sinner could be out for up to four months.

He is expected to miss the Australian Open, with the main draw set to begin on January 17.

Jannik Sinner has recently said he had lost a considerable amount of weight following tonsil removal surgery and was in the process of rebuilding muscle.

The Italian has recently separated from his Australian coach Darren Cahill, with Swede Magnus Norman joining his coaching setup.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is the defending Australian Open champion. He also won the ATP Finals title for the first time on Sunday.