South Africa's Marques Ackerman celebrates reaching his century during the second Test day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 24, 2026. — AFP

CENTURION: Marques Ackerman hit a dazzling 150 as South Africa batted themselves into a powerful position on the second day of the second Test against Bangladesh here at the SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

Wiaan Mulder also hit a century, making 100 in a South African total of 494/7, a massive 403 runs ahead of Bangladesh's first innings total of 91.

Ackerman thrashed his runs off just 138 balls, continuing a remarkable start to his Test career by the 30-year-old left-hander, who has made 470 runs in his first six Test innings, scored at close to a run a ball.

Ackerman was out in unusual circumstances immediately after posting the fastest 150 by a South African in Test cricket. He appeared to lose sight of a full toss from Shoriful Islam and was given out leg before wicket after being struck on the thigh.

Mulder reached his fifth Test century in the last over of the day but was out in the same over, caught behind off part-time spinner Towhid Hridoy.

With only one ball left in the day's play, South Africa indicated that they would probably continue to bat on Wednesday when Simon Harmer went out to join Marco Jansen, who was on 67 not out.

Ackerman has had scores of 6, 95, 62, 157, 0 and 150 since winning his first cap in the second Test against Australia last month.

The slightly-built opening batsman, who used nimble footwork and a wide range of wristy strokes to strike 23 fours and four sixes, became the fourth South African to hit a century before lunch in a Test match, having resumed on his overnight score of 46.

Although there were signs of uneven bounce in the pitch, the Bangladesh bowlers struggled to maintain control and tired towards the end of the day, with Mulder and Marco Jansen putting on 106 for the seventh wicket.

Mulder improved on an impressive conversion rate. It was the sixth time he had reached 50 in a Test and the fifth occasion he went on to make a century.