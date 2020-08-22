Pak vs Eng: Mushtaq blames wind, inexperienced pacers for day 1 toil

Pakistan's spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed has blamed strong winds and inexperienced fast bowling for the team's uninspired performance on opening day of the third Test against England that saw them conceded 334 runs and pick up just four wickets.

England, already leading 2-1 in the series, were provided a solid start by Zak Crawley, who scored an unbeaten 171 after they opted to bat first on a flat wicket.

Of the four wickets that fell, Yasir Shah, Mushtaq's main pupil, picked two while the three pacers just picked two wickets between themselves.

Speaking in a video conference after the close of day one's play, Mushtaq said that heavy winds throughout the day made it difficult for the bowlers to hit their targets.

“We did have our plans, we did tell players how to bowl, especially to Zak [Crawley] but it couldn’t work because windy conditions were making it difficult for them to hit their marks,” he said.

“Also, our fast bowling attack is inexperienced,” he added.

Replying to a question, Mushtaq said that with an inexperienced fast bowling attack, veteran leg spinner Yasir Shah has added responsibilities on his shoulder.

“Earlier, he had Aamir, Wahab, or other experienced players around so he was not under much pressure but things are different now. We are trying to keep this pressure off him and just are giving him confidence,” Mushtaq said.

But despite the day of toils, Mushtaq has told his charges that nothing has been lost and there is still all to play for.

“It is just the first innings and a lot more is left in the Test. A lot can be changed in the next four days. We are not giving up until the last ball,” he said.



“We will try to bowl well and utilise the conditions well on the second day of the Test. Our aim is to restrict them to 400 runs and after that even if we can reach par score in our innings, things can turn in our favour."

The spin bowling consultant recalled his playing days, saying that the leadership of Imran Khan taught him to never give up until the last ball.

He further said that playing under a captain like Imran Khan made him learn that you can come back from any difficult situation in any match.

“The key is to remain positive and that’s what I try to tell these players,” he said.

Pak vs Eng: Mushtaq blames wind, inexperienced pacers for day 1 toil