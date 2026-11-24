Senegal's Sadio Mane holds the trophy as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

Senegal’s reinstatement to 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners status has drawn celebrations from the country’s football officials and players, while Morocco’s Football Federation has decided to challenge the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) ruling.

Senegal were reinstated as champions of the AFCON on Tuesday after the CAS upheld their appeal against the decision to strip them of the title.

Senegal challenged the Confederation of African Football’s decision to award the title to Morocco, despite defeating the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January’s final in Rabat. CAS heard arguments from Senegal, Morocco and CAF at a hearing in Lausanne in early October.

Following the decision of CAS, Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) president Abdoulaye Fall said that justice has been delivered.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delivered justice for sport. I wish to strongly reaffirm the bonds of brotherhood that unite us with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the Moroccan people. Senegalese football now looks firmly towards the future with confidence and enthusiasm, in an Africa united around the values of sport," Fall said.

Senegalese Football Federation on its Instagram account wrote: “Again and always African champions.”

Former Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly said: "Welcome back home."

Royal Moroccan Football Federation in a statement said that they will challenge the decision.

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) expresses its objection to the fact that its request was not taken into consideration,” FRMF stated.

“The request concerned the legal consequences arising from actions that had compromised the proceedings and called into question the integrity and credibility of the decision, particularly after it was confirmed that contact had taken place between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the ruling was issued.

"Consequently, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has decided to initiate all necessary legal proceedings to challenge the CAS decision."

The CAS panel, presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich, found that "the referee did not commit any error of law", said CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb.