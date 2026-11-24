An undated photo of Argentina national football team celebrating. — Reuters

Copa America will return to the United States (US) in 2028, the CONMEBOL and CONCACAF soccer federations announced on Tuesday, marking the country's second consecutive time hosting the competition.

Six teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will join 10 South American sides in the tournament, which runs from June 9 to July 9, 2028. The CONCACAF teams will qualify through the 2027 Gold Cup.

The US hosted the last edition of Copa America in 2024, where Argentina defeated Colombia in the final. The US also held the tournament in 2016, with the Americans finishing fourth.

“After our collaboration in 2024, we are pleased to join forces again to bring the CONMEBOL Copa America to our region in 2028," CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani said in a statement.

"This agreement will bring six CONCACAF national teams a new opportunity to compete against some of the best in the world, while further reinforcing the competitive significance of our CONCACAF Gold Cup."

The federations said they will announce details about host cities and venues at a later date.

“The CONMEBOL Copa America is much more than a tournament: it is part of our identity, our history, and the greatness of South American football," CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement.

"In 2028, we will once again bring that passion to the United States, reaffirming our historic partnership with CONCACAF and our shared commitment to continuing to drive the growth of football across the continent."