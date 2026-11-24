This collage of pictures shows Pakistani cueists Muhammad Asif (left) and Asjad Iqbal. — Reporter/File

MUSCAT: Pakistan's cueists delivered an impressive performance at the ongoing International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) Men's World Cup in Oman, with all four players qualifying for the knockout stage after the conclusion of the group matches.

Former world champion Muhammad Asif, Asjad Iqbal and Mubashir Raza secured qualification for the pre-quarter-finals, while Rana Irfan booked his place in the round of 22.

On the second day of the event, Pakistani cueists won seven of their eight matches to strengthen their positions in the tournament.

Asif registered identical 3-0 victories over Bangladesh's Nizamuddin Ahmed and India's Malkeet Singh to secure his place in the pre-quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Asjad also enjoyed a dominant day, defeating Sweden's Suleman Salam and Iran's Majid Gharahgozlou by identical 3-0 margins.

Mubashir, on the other hand, secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Mohamed Shehab before overcoming Eren Gurgoze 3-1 to advance directly to the pre-quarter-finals.

Irfan also made it through to the knockout stage despite suffering a defeat in one of his two fixtures. He began his campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Bahrain's Khalil Yousuf but subsequently lost 3-0 to India's Aditya Mehta.

With the group-stage matches now concluded, all four Pakistani players have successfully progressed to the knockout rounds, keeping the country's hopes of a strong finish alive in the prestigious tournament.