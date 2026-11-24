Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his round-of-16 match against Italy's Andrea Pellegrino at Foro Italico in Rome on May 12, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner has undergone successful surgery in Finland to address a persistent knee injury, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Herbert Schönhuber, a Milan-based sports physician who accompanied Sinner to Finland, confirmed to Italian outlet Rai Süditrol that the operation had gone as planned.

The report from Rai Süditrol explains: “During the operation, the Finnish specialist lengthened the so-called iliotibial band – a strong band of tendons that runs along the outside of the thigh to the knee.

“According to Herbert Schönhuber, this method was the gentlest and least stressful medical solution for permanently resolving the tennis pro’s persistent symptoms.”

Five-times Grand Slam champion has not played since his fifth Grand Slam title win at Wimbledon in July, as he was suffering from iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS) in his right knee.

The Italian world number two was confident that he could return in time for the Australian Open but he also said that he would not rush his recovery.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported that Sinner could be out for up to four months, although an exact timeline for his return is yet to be revealed.

He is expected to miss the Australian Open, with the main draw set to begin on January 17.

Jannik Sinner said he had lost a considerable amount of weight following tonsil removal surgery and was in the process of rebuilding muscle.

The Italian has recently separated from his Australian coach Darren Cahill, with Swede Magnus Norman joining his coaching setup.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is the defending Australian Open champion. He also won the ATP Finals title for the first time on Sunday.