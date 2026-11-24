Senegal's Sadio Mané lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

Senegal were reinstated as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeal against the decision to strip them of the title.

Senegal challenged the Confederation of African Football’s decision to award the title to Morocco, despite defeating the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January’s final in Rabat. CAS heard arguments from Senegal, Morocco and CAF at a hearing in Lausanne in early October.

Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions after Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded against them.

Morocco missed the penalty. Senegal returned after 14 minutes to win the match courtesy of a Pape Gueye goal in extra time. CAF's Appeal Board replaced that result with a 3-0 victory for Morocco late on March 17.

Senegal took no time to appeal to sport’s highest court, CAS, the date of the appeal was March 25 but heard on October 8.

The CAS panel, presided over by French sports law expert Gerald Simon with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich, found that "the referee did not commit any error of law", said CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb.

CAS, in their statement on Monday, said “the parties have been notified that the CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the course of the afternoon”.

CAS had initially indicated that a decision would be announced within days of the hearing on October 8 but later decided to issue a full ruling, including legal grounds, known as a CAS Award. Preparing the comprehensive ruling requires several weeks.