Pakistan Shaheens' Mohammad Hasnain (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against Nepal at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 24, 2026. — ACC

DOHA: Rohail Nazir's gutsy half-century, followed by a disciplined bowling effort, led Pakistan Shaheens to a thumping 96-run victory over spirited Nepal in the 11th match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The defending champions, already guaranteed a semi-final spot, opted to bat first in their last league-stage fixture, but the decision initially appeared to have backfired as they were bowled out for a below-par 168 in 42 overs despite wicketkeeper batter Rohail's unbeaten half-century.

Rohail, who walked out to bat at No.8 with the scoreboard reading 66/6 in 16.5 overs following the dismissal of all-rounder Mohammad Imran (zero), soon took the reins of the holders' batting charge and ultimately bolstered their total past the 160-run mark with a valiant knock.

The wicketkeeper batter remained the top-scorer for Pakistan Shaheens with an unbeaten 64 off 83 deliveries, studded with four fours and three sixes. He also shared a one-sided 70-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ahmed Daniyal, who contributed with a 35-ball 16.

Besides them, middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz made a handy contribution to the Green Shirts' total, making a cautious 28 off 59 deliveries, while Haider Ali (15), Maaz Sadaqat and captain Abdul Samad, both 13, could amass double figures.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal as he registered a five-wicket haul, for which he conceded 39 runs in eight overs, followed by Abhishesh Gautam with two, while Sandeep Lamichhane and Kushal Bhurtel made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a 169-run target, Nepal's batting unit faltered and could only muster 72 runs before being bowled out in 17.3 overs and thus bowed out of the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 with just one victory, which came against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Opener Mayan Yadav waged a lone battle for the associate nation and remained their top-scorer with 41 off 50 deliveries, featuring four fours and two sixes, while Basir Ahamad, who made a 19-ball 11, was the only other Nepal batter to amass double figures.

Mohammad Hasnain and Sufiyan Muqeem jointly led Pakistan Shaheens bowling charge with three wickets, followed by Mohammad Imran with two, while Sadaqat chipped in with one scalp.

The 96-run victory meant defending champions Pakistan Shaheens finished at the summit of the Group B standings with six points in three matches, pushing down traditional rivals India A, who earlier advanced into the knockout stage with a resounding victory over UAE.

Pakistan Shaheens will now lock horns with Bangladesh A in the second semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 on Friday, while India A and Group A toppers Sri Lanka will face each other in the first knockout fixture the preceding day.