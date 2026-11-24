Karachi's Asad Umar poses for a picture after the second day of their second-round QeAT 2026-27 match against Multan at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 10, 2026. — PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Centuries from Haroon Arshad and Saifullah Bangash helped defending champions Karachi Blues to a come-from-behind draw against Faisalabad on the final day of their fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27 match here at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The final day of the enthralling fixture got underway with Karachi Blues resuming their second innings from 201/4 through Haroon Arshad and Rizwanullah with a 106-run deficit to counter.

Karachi Blues, however, had an underwhelming start to the day as Rizwanullah was cleaned up by Shehzad Gul for a 19-ball duck, which reduced the defending champions to 207/5.

Following the early setback, wicketkeeper batter Saifullah joined Haroon in the middle, and the duo launched an astounding recovery by putting together a 151-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which put Karachi Blues ahead of Faisalabad.

Asad Raza eventually broke the monumental partnership in the 113th over by dismissing mainstay Haroon, who walked back after top-scoring with 128 off 269 deliveries, studded with 24 fours.

Saifullah, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and kept the scoreboard ticking singlehandedly until being joined by No.10 Abrar Ahmed, who dominated their 38-run partnership for the ninth wicket with a 26-ball 34.

Following Abrar's dismissal off Irfan Khan, Saifullah could raise a four-run stand with No.11 Asad Umar (four not out) before both teams settled for a draw.

Wicketkeeper batter Saifullah remained unbeaten on 113 off 237 deliveries, laced with 20 deliveries.

Safiullah Khan was the standout bowler for Faisalabad in the second innings with a five-wicket haul, for which he conceded 111 runs in 33 overs, followed by Gul with two, while Irfan and Asad could claim one apiece.

For the unversed, the fifth round of the QeAT Gold 2026-27 will run from November 26 to 29 across four venues in three cities.