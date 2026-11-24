India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against UAE at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha on November 24, 2026. — BCCI

DOHA: Arshad Khan's four-wicket haul, followed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century, propelled India A to a resounding six-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 12th match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 here at the University of Doha for Science and Technology on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, UAE piled up a decent total of 249/8 in their 50 overs, courtesy of Harpreet Singh's century.

The left-handed batter, who walked out to bat at No.3 following the dismissal of opener Aryansh Sharma (two) in the first over, took the reins of UAE's innings and oversaw it until the 47th over, which saw him fall victim to Arshad.

Singh walked back after top-scoring for UAE with an anchoring 130 off 144 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and four sixes. He received notable support from the middle-order batters Muhammad Shahdad (28) and Ethan D'Souza (25), as well as captain Basil Hameed, who remained unbeaten with a run-a-ball 36.

Arshad spearheaded India A's bowling charge with four wickets for just 43 runs in his 10 overs, while Harshit Rana, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey and Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, India A made light work of the 250-run target as they chased it down for the loss of four wickets and 214 balls to spare, with their 15-year-old opener Sooryavanshi dismantling UAE bowlers on his way to a record-breaking double century.

Sooryavanshi smashed 28 sixes and seven fours for his 53-ball 204 and walked back in the 13th over when India A needed just five runs. He was subsequently adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational knock, during which he shattered multiple records.

Besides the young opener, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma made notable contributions to India A's successful pursuit, making 27 and 12, respectively.

For UAE, Ibrar Ahmad, Zahid Ali and captain Hameed could pick up a wicket apiece.

The six-wicket victory, which was India A's second in three matches, steered them into the semi-finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, as they now sit at the summit of the Group B standings with four points and a hefty net run rate of 3.523.

Although Pakistan have slipped down to the second spot in the standings, the defending champions have a game in hand, which is underway against Nepal at the West End Park International Stadium here.