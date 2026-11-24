New Zeland pacer Lockie Ferguson (left)celebrates after taking wicket with teammate Devon Conway during the first T20I match against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand on October 22, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Former champions Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday announced New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson as their direct signing for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to be held from 18 March to 2 May 2027.

The franchise confirmed Ferguson's signing for PKR 7.63 crore, adding another experienced international fast bowler to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The 35-year-old right-arm pacer has represented New Zealand in one Test, 65 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 56 T20 Internationals, claiming 176 wickets across the three formats.

Ferguson also boasts an impressive record in franchise cricket. In 225 T20 matches, he has taken 257 wickets at an average of 23.70 and an economy rate of 7.95.

Besides his international commitments, the speedster has featured in several prominent franchise competitions, including The Hundred, Major League Cricket (MLC), Indian Premier League (IPL), International League T20 (ILT20), Big Bash League (BBL) and England's Vitality Blast.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the pre-season roadmap for PSL 12, with 13 January 2027 set as the deadline for all eight franchises to submit their player retention lists ahead of the player auction on 23 January.

According to the player movement calendar, franchises have until 23 November to finalise their direct signings. Each team is permitted to recruit one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

Furthermore, the Right to Match (RTM) option will not be available at the PSL 12 auction. This means franchises will not have the opportunity to match a rival team's winning bid to reclaim a player they previously released.