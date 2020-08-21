Pak vs Eng: PCB shortlists 17 for T20I series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted a 17-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

The Babar Azam-captained provisional group has all the faces that were expected to be in contention before the final unit is named.

"This is mostly the same team which has been featuring in the shortest format for us. Besides retaining the core, we have inducted youngsters like Haider Ali, who has performed well in the HBL PSL, U19 and first-class cricket, and Naseem Shah as we had an opportunity to keep a bigger pool due to Covid-19 pandemic, which also increases our options," Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq was quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

"Our two experienced bowlers in Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have also returned to the side, along with Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed.



"It is going to be a competitive series as England are a strong side. We are looking forward to play good cricket and win the series," added Misbah, who also doubles as the chief selector.



Shortlist

Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz

