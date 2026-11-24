India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates reaching his double century during their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against UAE at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha on November 24, 2026. — BCCI

DOHA: 15-year-old India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Tuesday flipped the record books with his astounding double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 12th match of the ACC Men's Rising Stars Championship 2026 here at the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

The left-handed batter, opening the innings for India A alongside Abhishek Sharma after they were set a 250-run target, launched a scathing attack on the UAE bowlers from the word go and soon raced to a 28-ball century, which is now the fastest in List A cricket.

The record for the fastest List A century was previously held by South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who brought up triple figures off just 29 deliveries against Tasmania in October 2023.

Sooryavanshi continued his onslaught against the UAE bowlers and reached the 150-run mark off just 40 deliveries, breaking his own record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket.

The 15-year-old had previously scored 150 runs off just 59 balls, which was the fastest in men's List A history at the time, and had surpassed South Africa's AB de Villiers' 64-ball effort against the West Indies in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015.

Unlike his previous 150 for Bihar last year, Sooryavanshi ensured he converted it into a double century, which he amassed in just 52 deliveries, making it the fastest in List A cricket by surpassing the previous record of 103 balls, which South African-New Zealand cricketer Chad Bowes had set while playing for Canterbury against Otago Volts in October 2024.

Sooryavanshi was ultimately dismissed by Basil Hameed after top-scoring for India A with 204 off just 53 deliveries, studded with seven fours and 28 sixes, which were also the highest tally of maximums hit by a batter in an innings in List A cricket's history.

His record-breaking knock helped India A chase down the 250-run target in just 14.2 overs and qualify for the Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026 semi-finals.