An undated photo of American heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder has claimed that a victory over Martin Bakole could put him on course to become world champion again.

Bakole was confirmed as Wilder’s replacement opponent for the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undercard after his original opponent, Jai Opetaia, pulled out of the contest with an injured hand.

The Congolese boxer was initially scheduled to face Nigeria's Solomon Adebayo on the undercard.

Organisers scrambled to approach Derek Chisora, Richard Riakporhe and Jarrell Miller to find the right replacement.

According to talkSPORT, Chisora was the first choice, but he demanded too much money, resulting in Bakole getting the call.

Bakole, with a record of 21-2-1, will fight after a lengthy break of 19 months.

The 33-year-old’s notable performance in the heavyweight division was against American Jared Anderson in August 2024.

However, he has failed to build upon that momentum and suffered a knockout defeat to Joseph Parker in February last year on two days' notice; then he boxed to a draw with Efe Ajagba three months later.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder defeated Chisora at The O2 Arena fight.

Wilder was awarded a split-decision victory, with two judges scoring the bout 115–111, 115–113 in his favour, while a third judge saw it 115–112 for Chisora. It was the American boxer’s second victory on points.

In a video on social media, Wilder said that after the Bakole fight he will go after a world title and appreciated his opponent for accepting the fight.

“We’re going to be fighting Martin Bakole. He is next and then after that it’s going to be crazy,” Wilder said.

“Once I beat him, I’m not going to move forward with the information I’ve received, but once I beat him you’re looking at the new heavyweight champion of the world.

"And the new two-time heavyweight champion. Martin, here we come. I appreciate you for accepting the opportunity. Let’s give the fans and the people something to talk about for the rest of their lives.”

The former WBC heavyweight champion has a record of 45-4-1 with 43 KOs and he is looking forward to continuing to fight.