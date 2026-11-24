Pakistan players celebrate during their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against Korea at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on November 24, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation

IPOH: Hannan Shahid scored a brace as Pakistan secured an enthralling 3-2 victory over Korea in the league-stage match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026 here at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium on Tuesday.

The Green Shirts, coming off a crushing 5-2 defeat at the hands of leaders Australia, made a flamboyant start to the fixture as they netted the opener in just the fifth minute through Rana Waheed Ashraf, who scored a sensational field goal.

Pakistan had the opportunity to bolster their lead as they were awarded two penalty corners in the 13th and 15th minutes, respectively, but the scoreboard remained intact at 1-0 in their favour at the conclusion of the opening quarter.

Shahid eventually doubled their lead in the subsequent quarter through a field goal in the 23rd minute, and the national team went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Korea eventually managed to pull one back late in the penultimate quarter when Semin Chun scored a field goal in the 35th minute. His timely strike meant both teams went into the final quarter with all to play for as they were separated by just one goal.

The final quarter got off to an enthralling start as Korea were awarded two penalty corners, but remained unable to net the equaliser. Pakistan, meanwhile, pulled further ahead in the 53rd minute when Shahid scored his second to move the scoreboard to 3-1.

With a two-goal deficit to counter in less than eight minutes, Korea only managed to pull one back in the final minute through Minhyeok Lee, who successfully converted a penalty corner to make it 3-2, but the breakthrough came a little too late as Pakistan prevailed by 3-2.

The narrow victory marked Pakistan's third in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026 and consolidated their third spot in the standings with nine points in four matches.

The national team currently trail leaders Australia and Malaysia, both on nine points, only on goal difference, with both having a game in hand, which is currently underway between them at the same venue.

After forcing their way back into winning ways, Pakistan will take on hosts Malaysia in their last league-stage match on Thursday, slated to be played at the same venue.