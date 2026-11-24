Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua pose during the press conference in London on June 29, 2022. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua has revealed the reason behind leaving Oleksandr Usyk’s training camp before the Tyson Fury fight.

The all-British fight between Joshua and Fury was officially announced in September by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Both Fury and Joshua are former two-time heavyweight champions, but currently they are without belts, though the WBA title will be on the line when they fight.

Joshua had trained with Usyk’s camp for his wins against Jake Paul and Kristian Prenga, but in a surprise move, he returned to his former trainer Davison before the Fury showdown.

Boxing trainer Davison has reunited with Joshua for a second time in two years after their initial separation. He joined AJ before the Otto Wallin fight three years ago and they won that fight together.

Davison has also worked with Tyson Fury for five fights and he was part of an epic draw with Deontay Wilder back in 2018.

Anthony Joshua, while speaking to The Sun, said that he believes Davison is the right person to train him for the Fury fight.

"I left my previous setup when I was training in Gandia with Team Usyk. That was a phenomenal experience, but for this particular fight... one night I was sitting down; I was out in the garden by myself and I was just thinking about the fight and what I'm going to do because they wanted us to fight in New York on November 20,” Joshua told The Sun.

"I was thinking I don't have much time, but something in me was saying for the style of fight that I want to have and what I want to execute, I need to make some changes. So I spoke to Ben Davidson, I spoke to Sean Murphy who's been my amateur coach and I believe it's going to be really exciting because what I thought of back then is coming to fruition now in training, things are going well.

"It's tough but I'm a knockout specialist and if I'm going to be honest that's what I'm looking for is to go in there and ice ice my opponent out."

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.