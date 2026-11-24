Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'kobe Walter (14) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on November 23, 2026. — Reuters

Tyler Herro delivered 32 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks snap a 13-game losing streak on Monday night with a 116-111 win over the host Toronto Raptors.

Herro followed up a career-best 50-point performance on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers with clutch play down the stretch that helped the Bucks secure only their second win of the season. Milwaukee snapped its second-worst losing streak just two defeats short of a franchise record.

Myles Turner had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks before fouling out.

Scottie Barnes finished with 31 points, eight assists and four blocks, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Raptors from losing their seventh in a row at home and falling for the seventh time overall in their past eight.

Trail Blazers 128, 76ers 111

Deni Avdija scored 31 points and Donovan Clingan collected 15 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and two blocks to headline Portland's road win over Philadelphia.

After losing three of its previous four games, Portland made 45.2% of its 3-point attempts as part of a 51.1% shooting effort overall. Avdija dominated the first half with 25 points, while Scoot Henderson stole the show with 17 points after intermission. Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday chipped in with 18 points apiece.

LeBron James had 23 points and Tyrese Maxey added 22 for the 76ers, who played without Joel Embiid (illness) as their five-game winning streak ended. Jaylen Brown, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring ailment, provided 20 points for Philadelphia.

Pacers 125, Thunder 120

Pascal Siakam and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 20 points apiece as Indiana beat Oklahoma City in Indianapolis.

Five times in the final five minutes, the Thunder pulled within one or two points. Each time, the Pacers answered with a basket on the ensuing possession to maintain their lead. Siakam accounted for the final two responses.

Ivica Zubac finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds to help Indiana snap a four-game losing streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points as the Thunder took their sixth loss in eight games.

Bulls 122, Cavaliers 108

Jordan Hawkins scored 19 points and Buddy Hield added 17, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to help host Chicago defeat Cleveland.

The Bulls salvaged the finale of a three-game homestand, getting 63 points from the bench. Chicago led by 22 at halftime but was up just 93-89 entering the fourth quarter; a 10-0 run helped seal the outcome.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and James Harden added 21 for the Cavaliers, who took their second loss in three games.

Rockets 116, Clippers 104

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points and hit three consecutive 3-pointers down the stretch to lead Houston to a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson scored 20 points apiece for the Rockets, who have won six of their past eight. Sengun added eight rebounds and seven assists, and Durant grabbed nine rebounds.

Darius Garland recorded 26 points and eight assists while Rui Hachimura added 19 points as the Clippers fell to 0-8 on the road. Brandon Ingram logged 16 points and seven rebounds in his team debut.

Grizzlies 117, Hornets 111

Ty Jerome scored 18 of his 29 points in the first half and Memphis beat host Charlotte, winning for the sixth time in a seven-game stretch.

Cam Spencer poured in 24 points in 21 minutes off the Grizzlies' bench, and Cedric Coward provided 16 points and nine rebounds.

Rookie Christian Anderson came off the bench to produce a season-high 25 points for the Hornets, who dropped their fifth straight and 11th in their past 12. Naz Reid pumped in 24 points and Coby White finished with 21 points.

Suns 123, Pelicans 119 (OT)

Jalen Green scored 25 points and Devin Booker added 22 points and eight assists to lead visiting Phoenix to an overtime victory over New Orleans.

Collin Gillespie pitched in 18 points off the bench, Dillon Brooks produced 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Miles Bridges tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Suns won their fourth straight game.

Jordan Poole led the Pelicans with a game-high 28 points while Zion Williamson registered 25 and Saddiq Bey added 21 points. New Orleans lost its fourth straight game and fell for the 10th time in the past 11.

Spurs 123, Kings 107

Stephon Castle finished with 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and San Antonio, playing without Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, defeated host Sacramento.

The Spurs elected not to suit up Wembanyama (sore back) and Fox (bruised shin) shortly before warmups. Shooting 6-for-13 from deep, Julian Champagnie finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Luke Kornet gathered a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 18 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings, while Zach LaVine had 18 points.

Lakers 109, Jazz 94

Luka Doncic recorded 28 points and eight assists and the host Los Angeles won for the 11th time in 12 games, topping Utah.

Jake LaRavia added 15 points and 10 rebounds while Matisse Thybulle scored 14 points for the Lakers, who avenged a 109-97 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday that ended Los Angeles' nine-game winning streak.

Kyle Filipowski registered 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz, who have lost three in a row. Ace Bailey had 18 points.

Timberwolves 142, Nets 116

Jaden McDaniels scored 34 points on 12-for-16 shooting, and Minnesota pulled away for a win over Brooklyn in Minneapolis.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for the Timberwolves, who wrapped up a 6-2 homestand. LaMelo Ball and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 17 points apiece, and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 15 points.

Julius Randle scored 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting against his former team to lead Brooklyn. The Nets never held a lead, and they trailed by as many as 30 in the second half.