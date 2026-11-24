The photo collage features Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis (left) and England captain Harry Brook. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars initially considered not making a direct signing ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season but ultimately decided to recruit Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis to strengthen their middle order, franchise owner Sameen Rana has revealed.

Mendis has been signed for PKR 6.38 crore and will be available for the entire tournament, providing a significant boost to Lahore Qalandars' middle-order batting line-up.

Speaking to Geo News, Rana explained that retaining the core squad, which has been associated with the franchise for several years, was their top priority.

He said that opting against a direct signing would have reduced the franchise's overall expenditure, giving them greater flexibility in their squad-building strategy.

However, the need for a middle-order batter eventually prompted Lahore Qalandars to make a direct signing, with Mendis emerging as their preferred choice.

Rana also disclosed that the franchise had held discussions with England captain Harry Brook over a potential direct signing. According to Rana, Brook was interested in representing Lahore Qalandars in the PSL but was unavailable for the tournament due to his wedding commitments.

Explaining the decision to recruit Mendis, Rana said Lahore's head coach, Shaun Tait, had previously worked with the Sri Lankan batter.

He added that Mendis is an established international cricketer across all three formats and has also demonstrated impressive T20 credentials, maintaining a strike rate of more than 150 this year.

Rana further praised the batting intelligence of Sri Lankan players, saying they understand how to build partnerships.

Meanwhile, addressing concerns about players prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the PSL, Rana said franchises could not force cricketers to refrain from participating in the IPL.

He explained that teams could only request players not to enter the IPL auction. Rana also confirmed that Mendis had assured Lahore Qalandars of his availability for the entire PSL season.

The franchise owner further revealed that the Sri Lankan batter had assured them he would prioritise the PSL over the IPL, giving Lahore Qalandars confidence in his availability throughout the tournament.