Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis celebrates after scoring century during the ODI tri-series final cricket match against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Three-time champions Lahore Qalandars have announced the direct signing of Sri Lankan international batter Kamindu Mendis for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to take place from 18 March to 2 May 2027.

Mendis has been signed for PKR 6.38 crore and will be available for the entire tournament, providing a significant boost to Lahore Qalandars' middle-order batting line-up.

The Sri Lankan international is an established member of his country's batting unit and has featured in 52 T20 Internationals and 147 T20 matches overall, scoring 3,054 runs. PSL 12 will mark his first appearance in the tournament.

Mendis has been particularly impressive over the past 12 months, maintaining a strike rate of 153.9. Primarily a middle-order batter, he also offers a unique bowling option, having the ability to bowl finger spin with both his right and left arms.

Expressing his excitement at joining the Qalandars, Mendis said: "I am delighted to become part of the Qalandars family. This is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I am excited to spend time with the team and play my part in what I hope will be a successful season.

"I cannot wait to take the field, play in front of the passionate Qalandars supporters and give them plenty of reasons to celebrate."

Lahore Qalandars owner and Director of Cricket Sameen Rana also welcomed the signing, describing Mendis as a valuable addition to the squad.

"Kamindu Mendis is an excellent addition to our team, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Qalandars family. He has proved his abilities at international level and brings valuable batting quality to our middle order.

"We are confident that his inclusion will make our team stronger and more balanced. We are pleased to have him in our squad and look forward to seeing him perform throughout the season," Rana said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the pre-season roadmap for PSL 12, setting 13 January 2027 as the deadline for all eight franchises to submit their player retention lists ahead of the player auction on 23 January.

According to the player-movement calendar, franchises have until 23 November 2026 to finalise their direct signings. Each team will be allowed to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

The PCB has also confirmed that the Right to Match (RTM) option will not be available at the PSL 12 player auction. As a result, franchises will not be able to match a rival team's successful bid to reclaim a player they have previously released.