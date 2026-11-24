An undated picture of Perth Scorchers all-rounder and Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana. — Instagram/fatima_sana14

KARACHI: Pakistan women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana has concluded her maiden Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) campaign with the Perth Scorchers and is returning to Pakistan to resume national duties ahead of the team's upcoming tour of the West Indies.

The Pakistan all-rounder is expected to join the national side for the West Indies tour, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) likely to announce the squad for the series within the next one or two days.

Taking to Instagram, Fatima confirmed her departure from Australia, reflecting on her experience with the Scorchers and expressing gratitude to her teammates.

"Back to national duty, carrying with me a heart full of priceless memories, new experiences, lessons and victories. Grateful for every moment in Scorchers colours and for my incredible teammates who made these few weeks so special," Fatima wrote.

"Wishing my Scorchers all the very best for the finals. Go all the way," she added.

Fatima made an impressive start to her maiden WBBL campaign, claiming six wickets in seven appearances for Perth Scorchers at an average of 25.17 and an economy rate of 7.75.

The 24-year-old also scored 11 runs in three innings, with her highest score being 10. Her best bowling figures of 2/27 came on her WBBL debut against the Melbourne Renegades at the WACA Ground in Perth on October 31.