New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner celebrates after stumping Ireland's Liam McCarthy during day three of the Test match at Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast, Ireland, on May 29, 2026. — AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second Test against India, starting on Friday, due to a hamstring injury, with Matt Fisher called up as his replacement.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury during a training session in Wellington ahead of the opening Test, which ended in a draw. Tickner was part of New Zealand's squad for the first match but was not included in the playing XI.

According to a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) press release, Tickner will undergo further medical assessments to determine the extent of the injury and how long he is likely to remain sidelined.

The 27-year-old made his Test debut in August 2025 but has not featured in the format for New Zealand since.

However, he has been part of the white-ball squad on the ongoing India tour, playing four of the five ODIs and two of the five T20Is. The right-arm fast bowler claimed at least one wicket in every match in which he bowled.

New Zealand's bowling attack endured a demanding workload during the opening Test in Wellington, delivering 166 overs, with frontline pacers Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy shouldering most of the responsibility.

With only three days between the two Tests, Fisher's inclusion provides the Black Caps with additional pace-bowling cover as they look to manage their players' workloads.

New Zealand also have a demanding international schedule ahead, with a four-Test tour of Australia beginning on December 9. They will then return home to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.

The Black Caps remain in contention for a place in next year's ICC World Test Championship final, although their qualification hopes suffered a setback following the drawn opening Test against India.

Tickner, a tall fast bowler known for his ability to extract bounce, has claimed 22 wickets in six Test appearances at an average of 27.45.

He featured in three of the five ODIs and one T20I against India during the ongoing tour. During the white-ball leg, he also suffered a concussion after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer.

Updated New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young