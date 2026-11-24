Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (second right) celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket on day four of the first Test against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 10, 2018. – AFP

DUBAI: Fresh allegations have emerged surrounding Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, with players reportedly discussing another attempt to tamper with the ball during a Test against Pakistan in Dubai, just six months after the infamous incident in Cape Town.

An investigation by sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley, published by SEN, claims that then Australia captain Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer intervened to prevent players from using mints to alter the condition of the ball during the first Test against Pakistan in October 2018.

According to the report, the discussion took place as Australia struggled to generate movement from the ball during Pakistan's first innings. One player allegedly asked: "Who's got the mints? Who's doing the ball today?"

However, a new member of the squad reportedly reacted angrily to the suggestion, saying: "You're f****** kidding me. We're not doing that s*** again."

Following the Cape Town scandal, Australia had reportedly decided that players would no longer be allowed to take lollies onto the field. Paine had also assured the support staff that he would not permit players to use them on the ball during his captaincy.

Whateley's investigation further claims that the alleged incident in Dubai was the last occasion on which Australian players discussed attempting to manipulate the ball during a match.

The investigation also sheds light on tensions within the Australian dressing room following the Cape Town controversy.

According to the report, Mitchell Marsh confronted David Warner at the team hotel, urging him to take responsibility for his role in the ball-tampering plan rather than allowing Cameron Bancroft to shoulder the blame.

The report also suggests that disagreements emerged among players over whether the entire squad should accept collective responsibility for the incident, with some reportedly opposing the idea, exposing divisions within the team.

The fresh allegations have brought the 2018 controversy back into the spotlight amid renewed statements from several players involved.

Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident resulted in suspensions for Bancroft, Warner and then captain Steve Smith.

Bancroft has recently claimed that the entire Australian team knew about the plan, while Usman Khawaja has also made claims about the extent of players' knowledge in his memoir.

Meanwhile, current Australia captain Pat Cummins has repeatedly denied having prior knowledge of the sandpaper plan, with Josh Hazlewood also defending him amid the renewed scrutiny.

The latest claims, which remain allegations outlined in Whateley's investigation, have added another chapter to one of the most controversial episodes in Australian cricket history.