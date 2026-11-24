New Zealand pacer Matt Henry reacts during the fourth ODI against India at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand, on November 13, 2026. - AFP

KARACHI: Experienced New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has joined three-time champions Islamabad United as a direct signing for the upcoming 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to be held from March 18 to May 2, 2027.

The upcoming edition will feature 44 matches over 46 days, with fixtures scheduled to take place across five to six venues in Pakistan. Henry is set to make his maiden appearance in the tournament.

The franchise announced the signing of the New Zealand pacer on Tuesday for PKR 7.07 crore, accompanying the announcement with the caption: “Date: 13-11-26. Figures: 6/27. Sheru Unlocked = Matt Henry.”





The right-arm pacer brings considerable international experience, having represented New Zealand in 35 Tests, 96 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 45 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), claiming a combined 383 wickets across the three formats.

Henry has also established himself as an experienced campaigner in franchise cricket, having featured in several prominent T20 competitions, including The Hundred, the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vitality Blast and Major League Cricket (MLC).

The 34-year-old has played 199 T20 matches throughout his career, claiming 231 wickets, underlining his credentials as a valuable addition to Islamabad United's pace attack.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the pre-season roadmap for PSL 12, with January 13, 2027, set as the deadline for all eight franchises to submit their player retention lists ahead of the player auction scheduled for January 23.

According to the player-movement calendar, franchises have until November 23 to finalise their direct signings. Each team will be permitted to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

Furthermore, the Right to Match (RTM) option will not be available at the PSL 12 player auction. Consequently, franchises will not be able to match a rival team's winning bid to reclaim a player they have previously released.



