Bangladesh's Litton Das watches the ball after playing a shot during their third ODI against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on June 14, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Experienced wicketkeeper batter and white-ball captain Litton Das was slotted into Bangladesh's 15-member squad for their three-match ODI series against South Africa, unveiled on Monday.

Das, who was appointed Bangladesh's full-time ODI captain in July this year by replacing Najmul Hossain Shanto, had missed their recent assignment – a tri-series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – due to a left calf muscle injury.

The 32-year-old was initially named in Bangladesh's squad for the tri-series, which host nation Afghanistan won by defeating Zimbabwe in the final, but could not get fitness clearance.

He eventually made his return to international cricket in October when he led the Bangladesh side in the men's cricket competition of the Asian Games, and has since then been representing the Tigers in their Test assignments against Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa, respectively.

Besides Das, Bangladesh also brought in three batters Mohammad Naim, Yasir Ali and Jaker Ali and one pacer Khaled Ahmed for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to be played from December 1 to 7.

Instead, the Bangladesh selectors have left out Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain and Soumya Sarkar. Whereas pacer Hasan Mahmud, who was also a part of the Bangladesh squad for the ODI tri-series, missed out due to an elbow injury.

Aliss Al Islam, on the other hand, was not considered for selection as the 29-year-old has been working on his bowling action after it was reported on his ODI debut against Afghanistan last month.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series against South Africa

Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.