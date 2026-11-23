South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the first day of their second Test against Bangladesh at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 23, 2026. — AFP

CENTURION: South Africa's fast bowlers sent Bangladesh crashing to 91 all out as the host nation took command on the first day of the second Test here at SuperSport Park on Monday.

South Africa were 88/1 in reply at the end of a rain-shortened day, just three runs behind.

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada took three wickets each while Anrich Nortje used express pace to bowl two top order batsmen in the space of three balls.

It was the lowest first innings total in Test matches at Centurion.

Bangladesh's miseries were compounded when they were on the wrong end of two decisions early in the South African innings -- and then dropped a catch.

South African captain Aiden Markram was given out leg before wicket against Shoriful Islam in the second over but escaped on review because the ball pitched marginally outside the line of leg stump.

In the next over Taskin Ahmed appealed passionately for a leg before decision against first Test century-maker Marques Ackerman, who was on one. Ackerman was given not out and Bangladesh did not seek a review. Replays showed the ball had pitched in line and would have hit the stumps.

Markram and Ackerman put on 49 for the first wicket before Markram was caught behind for 21 off Ebadot Hossain's first ball of the match.

Bangladesh missed another opportunity when new batsman Zubayr Hamza was dropped at first slip by Towhid Hridoy off Khaled Ahmed when Hamza was on two.

Ackerman (46 not out) and Hamza (nine not out) saw South Africa through to the close.

South Africa sent Bangladesh in to bat on a well-grassed pitch after the start of play was delayed by three hours and 40 minutes because of rain.

It took South Africa just 33.3 overs to bowl out the tourists and put themselves into a strong position to push for a 2-0 series sweep.

Jansen had Tanzid Hasan caught at first slip in the second over.

Mahfijul Islam (23) and Mominul Haque (18) put on 34 for the second wicket before Nortje bowled Mahfijul and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto in his second over, beating both batsmen with sheer pace.

Rabada had a spell of three wickets for one run after tea as Bangladesh lost their last five wickets for six runs.