Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora after their fight at O2 Arena in London on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder’s replacement opponent has been confirmed for the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undercard after his original opponent, Jai Opetaia, pulled out of the contest with an injured hand.

Martin Bakole was revealed as the new opponent for Wilder in the co-main event of Fury and Joshua’s long-awaited all-British showdown by the organisers, scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff.

The Congolese boxer was initially scheduled to face Nigeria's Solomon Adebayo on the undercard.

Organisers scrambled to approach Derek Chisora, Richard Riakporhe and Jarrell Miller to find the right replacement.

According to talkSPORT, Chisora was the first choice, but he demanded too much money, resulting in Bakole getting the call.

Bakole, with a record of 21-2-1, will fight after a lengthy break of 19 months.

The 33-year-old’s notable performance in the heavyweight division was against American Jared Anderson in August 2024.

However, he has failed to build upon that momentum and suffered a knockout defeat to Joseph Parker in February last year on two days' notice; then he boxed to a draw with Efe Ajagba three months later.

Australian boxer Opetaia announced his withdrawal from the scheduled heavyweight bout against Wilder in an Instagram post last Wednesday.

Deontay Wilder, after Opetaia’s pulling out, said he was not upset after the latter’s withdrawal from their fight, calling it a “blessing” and wishing him well in his pursuit of becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion.

The former WBC heavyweight champion has a record of 45-4-1 with 43 KOs, and his sudden cheerfulness looks a whole lot like relief after dodging a dangerous southpaw.