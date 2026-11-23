England's Adil Rashid looks on during their second T20I against India at the Old Trafford in Manchester on July 4, 2026. — ECB

KARACHI: Former champions Karachi Kings on Monday roped in experienced England leg-spinner Adil Rashid as a direct signing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12, scheduled to be played next year from March 18 to May 2, 2027.

The upcoming edition will feature 44 matches over 46 days, with fixtures set to be played across six venues in Pakistan. Rashid is expected to make his maiden appearance in the tournament.

The leg-spinner was previously picked by Multan Sultans in the supplementary category for PSL 8 in 2023 but withdrew before the tournament due to his international commitments with England.

Rashid has represented England in 19 Tests, 165 ODIs and 154 T20Is, claiming a combined 476 wickets across the three formats.

Regarded as one of England's leading white-ball bowlers, the experienced leg-spinner also boasts an extensive franchise cricket career, having featured in several prominent competitions, including The Hundred, ILT20, SA20, Indian Premier League (IPL), Vitality Blast, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and Champions League T20.

At the franchise level, Rashid has featured in 381 T20 matches, claiming 432 wickets at an economy rate of 7.48.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the pre-season roadmap for PSL 12, with January 13, 2027, set as the deadline for all eight franchises to submit their player retention lists ahead of the player auction on January 23.

According to the player-movement calendar, franchises have until November 23 to finalise their direct signings. Each team will be allowed to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

Furthermore, the Right to Match (RTM) option will not be available at the PSL 12 player auction. As a result, franchises will not have the opportunity to match a rival team's winning bid to reclaim a player they previously released.