Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav (centre) walk past each other during the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026. — AFP

The guardian of the Laws of Cricket, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), has given its verdict on the long-standing handshake snub between the cricket teams of traditional rivals Pakistan and India, saying it would "like to see it".

Indian captains have reportedly adopted a consistent approach of avoiding the customary pre-match and post-match handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts across multiple international tournaments and formats, marking a departure from a long-standing cricketing tradition.

The trend first drew widespread attention during the ACC Men's Asia Cup in Dubai in September 2025.

On that occasion, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates did not take part in the customary handshakes before or after their group-stage fixture against Pakistan. The approach was maintained throughout the tournament, including during the final.

The approach has since then been maintained during the blockbuster meetings between the two arch-rivals, including in women's cricket and at U19 and A teams' level.

Earlier this week, during the ongoing ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026, the fierce rivals Pakistan and India did not engage in any customary interaction, while several heated exchanges were witnessed during the blockbuster fixture, which the Green Shirts won by 48 runs.

Meanwhile, after more than a year, Laws Manager and Head of Cricket at MCC, Fraser Stewart has asserted that the issue was beyond the club's control but insisted that it would like to see warmth between the two rivals.

He, however, asserted that what can be controlled is the mutual respect between the cricketers of the two teams and the authority of the umpires.

"If there are edicts coming from above about handshakes, that's not something that MCC can control. We would like to see it, but we realise there are bigger issues at play, and that's something beyond our control," Stewart stated.

"I think there are certain instances that transcend cricket and come from a level that is above my station to comment on, such as geopolitical situations. What we can control is what happens on the field.

"The players respect each other, they respect the umpires and the authority of the umpires, and they respect the game. That's what we can control."