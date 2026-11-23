Peshawar Blues' Mohammad Sayyam poses for a picture after the first day of their fourth-round QeAT Gold match against Sialkot Blues at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 21, 2026. — PCB

Peshawar Blues, Multan and FATA won their respective fourth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27 matches on the penultimate day across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, half-centuries from Israrullah, Nabi Gul and captain Mohammad Rizwan helped Peshawar Blues comfortably chase down the 268-run target and beat Sialkot Blues by six wickets.

The decisive penultimate day of the fixture got underway with Peshawar Blues commencing their pursuit through openers Sahibzada Abdullah (10) and Israrullah, who, however, could only share a 24-run partnership as Shoaib Akhtar Jnr dismissed the former in the fifth over.

Following the early stutter, Gul joined Israrullah in the middle, and the duo anchored the run chase by raising a monumental 143-run partnership for the second wicket, which saw both batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Akhtar Jnr eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 37th over by dismissing Gul, who scored 66 off 111 deliveries with the help of eight fours. The pacer struck again in his next over, dismissing Mohammad Haris (five) to reduce Peshawar Blues further down to 182/3.

Ammad Butt then inflicted a major setback to Peshawar Blues' pursuit in the following over by dismissing their set batter Israrullah, who walked back after top-scoring with 88 off 102 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and a six.

With the scoreboard reading 185/4 while chasing 268, captain Rizwan smashed a quickfire half-century to steer Peshawar Blues to glory alongside Najab Khan, who contributed with an unbeaten 15 off 44 deliveries.

Rizwan, on the other hand, remained unbeaten with a blistering 66 off just 51 deliveries, comprising 12 boundaries.

Akhtar Jnr was the standout bowler for Sialkot Blues in the second innings as he picked up three wickets for 57 runs in his 12 overs, while Butt made one scalp.

At the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Arafat Minhas's half-century, followed by Muhammad Ismail's five-wicket haul, helped Multan edge past Lahore Whites by 13 runs on the penultimate day of their fourth-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match.

The enthralling third day of the fixture got underway with Multan resuming their second innings from 161/5 through Waqar Hussain and Minhas with a handy 111-run lead in their favour.

Hussain and Minhas ensured Multan a spirited start to the decisive day as the duo stretched their overnight sixth-wicket partnership to 115 runs, which saw the young all-rounder also bring up his half-century.

Noman Ali eventually broke the threatening partnership in the 14th over of the third day by trapping Minhas lbw, who walked back after scoring a 59-ball 54.

His dismissal sparked a lower-order collapse, which saw Multan lose their remaining three wickets, including that of set batter Hussain, in quick succession and consequently being bowled out for 242 in 49.4 overs.

Hussain remained the top-scorer for Multan with 91 off 125 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and a six.

For Lahore Whites, Hammad Aziz picked up four wickets, followed by skipper Noman with three, while Hunain Shah bagged two.

Set to chase a 193-run target, Lahore Whites could only muster 179 before being bowled out in 45.1 overs and thus fell short by just 13 runs despite half-centuries from Muhammad Akhlaq and Tayyab Tahir.

Lahore Whites got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers, Mohammad Imran (three) and Ali Zaryab (zero) inside three overs with just three runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, Akhlaq joined Mohammad Faiq (37) in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to raise an important 68-run partnership for the third wicket, which culminated with the top-order batter's dismissal off Hassan Hafeez in the 18th over.

Akhlaq was then involved in two brief partnerships with Mohammad Noman (nine) and Tayyab Tahir until eventually being sent back by Ali Usman in the 29th over, resulting in Lahore Whites slipping down to 124/5.

Tayyab, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and single-handedly kept Lahore Whites in the hunt with a half-century, until eventually falling victim to Ismail, which saw his side falling agonisingly short of the target.

The middle-order batter remained a notable run-getter with a gutsy 53 off 86 deliveries with the help of six fours, while Ismail spearheaded Multan's bowling charge in the second innings with five wickets for just 32 runs in his 10.1 overs.

Ismail was supported by spinner Ali Usman, who took two wickets, while Mohammad Shan, Hassan Hafeez and all-rounder Aamer Yamin chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In another fourth-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match, five-wicket hauls from Afaq Afridi and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, followed by opener Usman Khan's unbeaten century, helped FATA secure an eight-wicket victory over Islamabad on the third day at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

At the commencement of the pulsating third day, Islamabad resumed their second innings from 78/5 and could add 70 runs to their overnight score for the remaining five wickets, and thus got bowled out for a meagre 148 in 35 overs.

Afaq and Shaheen orchestrated Islamabad's batting demolition by taking five wickets each. The skipper conceded 70 runs in 17 overs for the landmark, while Afaq gave away 55 in 13.

Captain Azan Tariq remained the top-scorer for Islamabad in the second innings with a gutsy 44 off 55 deliveries, while wicketkeeper batter Rizwan Ali (22) and No.8 Asfandyar (20) were the only other notable run-getters.

Set to chase a daunting 239-run target, Usman's unbeaten century helped FATA comfortably knock the winning runs in 46.1 overs for the loss of just eight wickets.

The opening batter oversaw FATA's successful pursuit and returned after top-scoring with 125 off 153 deliveries, studded with 19 fours.

He was amply supported by fellow opener Mohammad Farooq, who made a brisk half-century, while Salman Khan and Kashif Noor contributed with 29 and 26 not out, respectively.

For Islamabad, Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Ismail Khan could pick up one wicket apiece in the second innings.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Asad Umar's five-wicket haul, coupled with half-centuries from Abdullah Fazal and Haroon Arshad on the third day, helped Karachi Blues fight back against Faisalabad in their fourth-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad resumed their second innings from 426/4 in response to Karachi Blues' 185 all out, but could only add 66 runs to their overnight score for the remaining six wickets, and were thus bowled out for 492 in 101.2 overs.

Faisalabad had an underwhelming start to the third day as they lost overnight centurion Atiq-ur-Rehman on the first delivery. He walked back after top-scoring with 135 off 138 deliveries, featuring 21 fours.

Muhammad Awais Zafar, who resumed Faisalabad's innings alongside centurion Atiq, was then involved in an important 49-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ali Asfand before both perished in quick succession, resulting in the side slipping down to 488/7.

Awais remained a notable run-getter for Faisalabad with an anchoring 87 off 112 deliveries, which featured eight fours and three sixes.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Faisalabad lost their remaining three wickets for just four runs and were thus bowled out after securing a 307-run lead.

Asad was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi Blues as he took five wickets for 150 runs in his 29.2 overs, followed by Abrar Ahmed with four, while Muhammad Raza made one scalp.

With a massive 307-run deficit to counter, Karachi Blues got off to a disastrous start as they lost opener Abdul Basit (zero) in the second over.

Following the early setback, Omair Bin Yousuf (44) joined opener Abdullah Fazal, and the top-order duo forced recovery by putting together an important 83-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated in the 21st over when Muhammad Shahzad cleaned up the former.

Abdullah was then involved in another crucial partnership for Karachi Blues when he raised a 53-run stand for the third wicket with Haroon Arshad until eventually falling victim to Safiullah Khan. The opener remained the top-scorer with an anchoring 70 off 115 deliveries.

Haroon then took the reins of Karachi Blues' second innings and put together a handy 65-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Rameez Aziz, who could contribute with a 57-ball 27.

The middle-order batter remained unbeaten on 50 and will resume Karachi Blues' second innings on the final day from 201/4 alongside Rizwanullah, not out on zero, as the defending champions trail by a further 106 runs to avoid the innings defeat.

Safiullah has been the standout bowler for Faisalabad in the second innings, having taken three wickets for 65 runs in his 13 overs, while Shehzad Gul has taken one.