Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on July 12, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner is set to undergo surgery in Finland this week for a persistent knee injury, Italian media reported on Monday, raising doubts over his participation in the Australian Open.

Five-times Grand Slam champion has not played since his fifth Grand Slam title win at Wimbledon in July.

The Italian world number two was confident that he could return in time for the Australian Open but he also said that he would not rush his recovery.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported that Sinner could be out for up to four months, although an exact timeline for his return will emerge after the surgery on Tuesday.

The Australian Open main draw begins on January 17.

Jannik Sinner said he had lost a considerable amount of weight following tonsil removal surgery and was in the process of rebuilding muscle.

The Italian has recently separated with his Australian coach Darren Cahill, with Swede Magnus Norman joining his coaching setup.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz is the defending Australian Open champion. He also won the ATP Finals title for the first time on Sunday.

Before his knee injury, which prematurely ended his season, Sinner had won five consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments -- Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome -- to complete his set of top-tier ATP events, before being crowned Wimbledon champion for the second straight year.

Sinner, who was world number one until being displaced by Alexander Zverev earlier this month, recently said that he will make his comeback at the "Six Kings Slam" tournament in Saudi Arabia, which has been rescheduled for late December due to the cross-border conflicts in the region.