Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 3rd Test, day 1

Live blog updates for day 1 of the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

184-4 Tea has been taken. Crawly, Joss Buttler partnership going strong at 57.

128-4 Meanwhile, the 6'5 Zak Crawley has moved into the 90s and is just five short of a maiden Test 100.



7:30pm Fawad Alam is bowling. What a sight! England 173-4.

128-4 Two wickets in quick succession. Naseem Shah removes Joe Root with Mohammad Rizwan taking the catch (hello Sarfaraz fans), and Ollie Pope had his stumps disturbed by Yasir Shah.

Here's that lovely delivery and Rizwan's grab:

100-2 Joe Root dispatches Naseem Shah for a four and brings up the hundred for England.

91-2 Half century is up for Zak Crawley. And with that, the lunch break is taken.

73-2 Just when the decision to deploy Yasir Shah so early on day one was beginning to seem strange, the leg-spinner strikes, traps Sibley LBW. Azhar Ali knew what he was doing.

4:09pm 50 up for England for the loss of just one wicket. Sibley, Crawley almost bossing it.

34-1 Afridi is out of the attack as spin has been introduced. It's Yasir Shah and his leg spin.

12-1 Afridi strikes as Burns gets caught in the slip cordon by Shan Masood.

3:13pm So it's Shaheen Afridi + Mohammad Abbas versus Dom Sibley and Rory Burns right now. Let's see who draws first blood.

4-0 The pitch looks dry and perfect for batting - so much so that England scored a boundary in the very first over bowled by Shaheen Afridi.

3:00pm Pakistan named an unchanged line-up means we get to see more of Fawad Alam. England made one change. Out went Sam Curran, in came Jofra Archer.

2:46pm LINE-UPS ARE IN

Pakistan: 1 Shan Masood, 2 Abid Ali, 3 Azhar Ali (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Asad Shafiq, 6 Fawad Alam, 7 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 8 Yasir Shah, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Mohammad Abbas, 11 Naseem Shah



England: 1 Dom Sibley, 2 Rory Burns, 3 Zak Crawley, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Ollie Pope, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Chris Woakes, 8 Dom Bess, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Stuart Broad, 11 James Anderson

2:45pm And just like that, toss has taken place. England have won coin flipping contest and decided to bat first.

2:40pm There is hope that this rain delay won't be a lengthy one but nonetheless toss has not happened yet at its scheduled time means we're certain to miss the 3pm kick-off as well.

2:30pm So we were all set for toss and everything was dry before guess what. It started raining. Someone make the CJ/GTA meme. #HereWeGoAgain

Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 3rd Test, day 1