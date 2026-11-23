Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca during the press conference at Etihad Campus in Manchester on October 19, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has said that his side’s winless run is a part of a rebuild of a new era after former manager Pep Guardiola's decade-long successful spell as they are ready to host Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City have gained only one point from their last four matches in the Premier League; they drew 1-1 with Fulham in their last match in the English top flight.

Elliot Anderson's first league goal since his big-money move from Nottingham Forest spared the side's blushes but could not prevent boos from the home fans as City failed to beat Fulham for the first time in 21 meetings.

Rodrigo Muniz's clinical finish from former Manchester City player Oscar Bobb's pass gave Fulham the lead in the 16th minute but the hosts improved after the break and Anderson sent a sweetly struck volley into the bottom corner in the 57th minute.

Maresca’s side also suffered defeats by Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest in Maresca's first season as manager.

"It's not complicated...For me, it's part of the process; this is like a reset, a restart after 10 years with the same manager, same face, same words, same method. It's not easy to suddenly change," Maresca, who served as Guardiola's assistant before succeeding him, told reporters on Monday.

"Hopefully, we can find the right balance and be more consistent as soon as possible."

Maresca also provided an update on injuries in the team; the Italian said midfielder Matheus Nunes would be available against Napoli.

Winger Antoine Semenyo is still sidelined due to a knee injury; however, Maresca is expecting him to be out for a few more weeks.