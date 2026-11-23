Peshawar Zalmi players and support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the PSL title by defeating Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2026. — PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday announced Peshawar as one of the hosts of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12 matches, including the curtain-raiser, which will be preceded by a glittering opening ceremony, next year.

The PCB chairman made the announcement during a press conference, alongside Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi, in the province's capital, which had not hosted a single PSL match since the advent of the marquee league in 2016.

"After 12 years, the opening match of the PSL and the opening ceremony will be staged in Peshawar. We would like to congratulate the people of Peshawar and the KPK," Naqvi stated.

Naqvi further shared that the organisers tried their best to hold PSL matches in the city of flowers in its previous edition before reaffirming that the city will also host an all-Pakistan T20 tri-series in January, which will feature Pakistan's senior men's team, the U19 side and the Shaheens.

"Last year, we tried hard to stage PSL matches in Peshawar but could not. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possesses plenty of talent, and the majority of the cricketers in the national team are from the province. We are committed to promoting cricket in the province so that we continue to unearth talented players," Naqvi stated.

"We will hold a T20 tournament, including three national teams, in the third week of January in Peshawar. Pakistan team, Pakistan Shaheens and Pakistan U19 will contest in the T20 tournament."

The cricket board, in a statement, meanwhile, said that the announcement marked a defining moment for cricket in KPK and for the thousands of supporters from the region.

The PCB further asserted that the move reflects the league's commitment to growing the game in every corner of the country and bringing the tournament closer to the fans.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board and the HBL Pakistan Super League today confirmed Peshawar as the sixth venue for HBL PSL 12, bringing the league to the city for the first time in its history," the cricket board said in a statement.

"Peshawar will host HBL PSL matches including the opening game, ending a wait that has stretched across all eleven previous editions of the tournament.

"The announcement marks a defining moment for cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and for the thousands of supporters who have followed the league, and their team, from afar since the very first season in 2016.

"Peshawar's addition takes HBL PSL 12 to six host cities, widening the footprint of the league and taking top-quality T20 cricket to more Pakistanis than ever before. The move reflects the league's commitment to growing the game in every corner of the country and bringing the tournament closer to the fans who power it."