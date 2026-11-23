An undated picture of Senegal forward Sadio Mane holds up the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after the AFCON final. — AFP

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it will release its decision on Tuesday regarding Senegal’s appeal against the withdrawal of its Africa Cup of Nations title.

Senegal are challenging the Confederation of African Football’s decision to award the title to Morocco, despite defeating the hosts 1-0 after extra time in January’s final in Rabat. CAS heard arguments from Senegal, Morocco and CAF at a hearing in Lausanne in early October.

CAS, in their statement on Monday, said “the parties have been notified that the CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the course of the afternoon”.

CAS had initially indicated that a decision would be announced within days of the hearing on October 8 but later decided to issue a full ruling, including legal grounds, known as a CAS Award. Preparing the comprehensive ruling requires several weeks.

CAS awards carry the same legal standing as national court judgments and can be enforced under the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. Awards may be enforced by sports federations or state courts, depending on the circumstances.

Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions after Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded against them.

They returned after 14 minutes to win the match 1-0 courtesy of a Pape Gueye goal in extra time. The Confederation of African Football CAF's Appeal Board replaced that result with a 3-0 victory for Morocco late on March 17.